Jewish Secular Community will host its September Shabbat program, “Changing First Response in Cleveland,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
Featured speakers include REACH co-founders Josiah Quarles and Elaine Schleiffer. Quarles has a background in grassroots organizing, public speaking, education, sports-based youth development and multimedia arts. Schleiffer is a community organizer and advocate who specializes in advocacy, and leads the #CareforCLE campaign to bring a care response pilot to Cleveland by the end of 2024, according tio a news release. She is also the organizing director at Ohio Families United PAC, and is a member of the mental health response advisory committee. Schleiffer is also a former board chair at Preterm, and recently wrote “In Trouble,” an anthology about the risks we take for autonomy and dignity. Proceeds will benefit the National Network for Abortion Funds, according to the release.
Quarles and Schleiffer will discuss what care response is, how it works in other cities, what Cleveland offers and why care response is needed in the county. Guests are welcome for free at two JSC events, and after that, the fee is $36 per event. Members are free.
To RSVP, visit bit.ly/45FesCS. The deadline to register for the dinner portion is Sept. 3.