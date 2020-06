Jstyle has published its first digital edition with its spring/summer issue. This issue focuses on seasonal fashion and decor, as well as its spring photoshoot, which took place prior to the pandemic.

Click below to view Jstyle Spring/Summer 2020:

Jstyle Spring/Summer 2020 Jstyle has published its first digital edition with its spring/summer issue. This issue focuses on seasonal fashion and decor, as well as its …

For this issue, the digital magazine was published in place of a print product.