Judson Senior Living will host its first virtual gallery talks Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 with three resident artists who live at Judson Park in Cleveland.
Each session will be broadcast live via GoToWebinar at 3:30 p.m. and will be available on Judson’s website after each session. The virtual art show is in collaboration with Ursuline College graduate students, artist-in-residents Menna Asrat and Erin McCall, as well as undergraduate students Jordan Gidley and Shelbie Sporcich.
On Nov. 20, the talk will feature artist, writer and educator Leonard Trawick. According to a news release, he has been experimenting with monotypes in Judson’s art studio. On Dec. 4, artist, poet and educator Beth Hoffman will speak. She designs collages in her apartment. On Dec. 18, maritime artist, art educator, museum curator and shadow box artist Alex Cook will present. He has spent time creating 3D shadow box depictions of maritime and local scenes.
For more information or to register for a talk, visit judsonsmartliving.com/events. Meeting invitations will be emailed with instructions and links.