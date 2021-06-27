Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the city of Cleveland and FirstEnergy will present Light Up the Lake, a fireworks show over Lake Erie, from 8 p.m. to midnight July 4 at the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

Viewing areas include:

• Flats West Bank: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk, Superior Viaduct, Wendy Park and Whiskey Island

• Flats East Bank: Flats East Bank Boardwalk, Settlers Landing and Flats East Bank restaurants

• North Coast Harbor: Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Edgewater Beach and Kirtland Park

For additional information, visit downtowncleveland.com or follow @DowntownCLE and #LightUptheLake.

