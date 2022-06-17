Coventry Village and Safer Heights will host the third annual Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 19 on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights to celebrate the freedom and contributions of the Black community in Cleveland Heights and beyond, according to a news release.
The event includes over 80 Black-owned business vendors, live music and performances, a free movie in the park, live art and galleries, free family activities, free snacks and food, a roller-skating rink and more.
For more information, visit coventryvillage.org/neighborhood-news/juneteenth-celebration-22.