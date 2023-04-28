The World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors of the Holocaust and Descendants North East Ohio Chapter will hold a get-together luncheon at noon April 30 at Point East Condominium’s party center at 27500 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
The guest speaker is Eva Kahana, the Distinguished University Professor and Pierce T. and Elizabeth D. Robson Professor of the Humanities at Case Western Reserve University. She will speak about “Aging and Confronting Anti-Semitism: New Challenges for Old Survivors and their Families.”
Cost is $18 per person. Holocaust survivors, descendants and guests are welcome.
For transportation, call Jamie at Jewish Family Service Association at 216-378-3440.
For more information and to RSVP, call co-chairs Erica Gold at 216-292-7535 or Rose Gelbart at 216-577-0111.