Park Synagogue presents “Holiday Flavors – Cooking with Chef Douglas Katz,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 on Zoom.
Katz will demonstrate how to create holiday dishes for Rosh Hashanah meals this year in a virtual cooking demonstration and chat.
Cost of program is a minimum $18 donation that will be sent to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and the Cleveland Chesed Center to help people in need in the community. Prepaid registration is required by Sept. 7 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org. Registrants will receive the recipes online ahead of the event.
For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The event is co-sponsored by Park’s Neshama and Women’s Rosh Chodesh groups.