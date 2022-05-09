Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will welcome musician-in-residence Shy Kedmi May 13 and May 14.
An Israeli-born and New York-based pianist and composer, Kedmi is a musician and artist influenced by the music of Israel, France and Brazil. Kedmi will serve as a guest pianist at Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. May 13, led by Fairmount Temple’s clergy. This service will be in person as well as livestreamed at fairmounttemple.org.
Cantor Vladimir Lapin and Kedmi will also present a concert of Israeli music at 5 p.m. May 14, in person in the Mandel Sanctuary at Fairmount Temple.
For questions about the concert or more information about Fairmount Temple, call 216-464-1330.