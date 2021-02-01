Shaul Kelner, associate professor of sociology and Jewish studies at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., will offer a lecture about “Trends and Controversies of American Jewry” through Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning virtual program at 7 p.m. Feb. 3.
Kelner follows contemporary American Jewish life. Topics of his research and publications have included Birthright Israel trips, Jewish teenagers and young adults, and Jewish day schools.
Cost is $5 foir Siegal members and $10 for nonmembers.
To register and for more information, visit bit.ly/2NCG6h9.