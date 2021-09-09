The Kent State University Museum will open “TEXTURES: the history and art of Black hair,” a landmark exploration of Black hair and its important, complex place in the history of African American life and culture Sept. 10.
The exhibition’s 180 paintings, sculptures, hair artifacts, photographs, advertisements, magazine covers and other media are organized into three themes: community and memory, hair politics and Black joy. Black hair is addressed by artists, barbers and activists in both its historical perceptions and its ramifications for self and society today.
“TEXTURES” will also include hair products and implements from the collection of Willie Morrow; community-focused public programming in partnership with artists, local barbershops and salons from the region; and interactives to engage audiences with the historic and contemporary connotations of Black hair, created in partnership with Kent State’s Wick Poetry Center, according to a news release.
The exhibition runs through Aug. 7, 2022. For more information about tickets and visitation, visit bit.ly/3yFVmM4.
The museum is at 515 Hilltop Drive in Kent.