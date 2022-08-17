Values-in-Action Foundation’s Kindland Summer of Kindness challenge will take place through Aug. 19 as part of its initiative to make Northeast Ohio the “kindest land” in the nation, according to a news release.
The challenge features a “game board” consisting of 20 kindness activities that provide individuals and families with kind acts to do and report back to Values-in-Action. For each kindness activity marked off, the individual or family will receive an entry into an end-of summer-lottery consisting of prizes.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a partner of Kindland.
To participate, visit bit.ly/3u3rjOT.