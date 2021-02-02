Kites Fighting Cancer, a fundraising initiative created by Pennsylvania kitebuilder Phil Broder, is looking to support the Cleveland Clinic’s cancer research and The Gathering Place in an effort to recognize his sister’s fight with lung cancer.
Broder’s sister, Rebecca Broder Egolf, 48, lives in Solon with her husband, Rabbi James Egolf, a certified educator at the Center for Spiritual Care at Cleveland Clinic, and their two sons.
Egolf was first diagnosed and beat cancer in high school, and fought three other cancers over the past 30 years, according to the Kites Fighting Cancer website. Her current diagnosis, terminal lung cancer, was given in late 2020.
The fundraiser, which has a goal of $30,000, plans to fund cancer research at Cleveland Clinic and to assist The Gathering Place in providing support services to cancer patients and their family members.
According to a news release, Broder has been making kites for nearly 20 years and owns Fly Market Kitemaking Supply. Once he received the news his sister’s latest cancer diagnosis was terminal, he connected with others in the kite community, asking them to make kites for a fundraising auction.
Nearly 50 artists responded from England, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Israel, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Colombia and the United States. Each kite made for the auction is original.
“These aren’t kites for kids,” Broder said in the release. “Some of these kitemakers have had gallery shows. They’re making works of flying art, some of them 50-feet long.”
The online auction opened for previews Feb. 1, with bidding continuing through February. The auction ends on Feb. 27 and bidders can participate globally. Kites can be shipped internationally.
To preview the kites and for more information on the auction, visit kitesfightingcancer.com.