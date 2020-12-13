With Dec. 15 designated as Bill of Rights Day coalescing with Chanukah, Temple Emanu El will feature one of its own, legal analyst and law professor Jared Klebanow, a now-generation lawyer with experience in the classroom and courtroom, to discuss “The American Constitution in the Post-Election Era.”
“I expect the new administration will view the Constitution in starkly different terms than the present administration,” Klebanow said in the release. “In essence, some administrations are more conservative with construing the terms more narrowly – looking not to expand individual rights, or even constrict them – while other administrations look to expand rights to make the law more inclusive for all. The Bill of Rights is the centerpiece of our Constitution. Knowing and understanding the rights enshrined in the constitution is paramount to American citizenship.”
The presentation and discussion will take place at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Co-sponsored by the Temple Emanu El advocacy committee and its Brotherhood, the virtual event is free. For Zoom login information, contact Renee Higer at rhiger@teecleve.org.