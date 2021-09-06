Kol Israel Foundation has launched THE SOUL OF KOL, its first fundraising campaign that will expand its education outreach to teach lessons of the Holocaust at a time when antisemitism and Holocaust denial as well as hate, intolerance and violence are surging in many communities.
The campaign will run through Oct. 31.
“As we continue to identify and work to overcome current health and cultural challenges, KIF recognizes the need to continuously assess and improve upon the soul of our organization – resilience, remembrance and Holocaust education,” Hallie Duchon, executive director of Kol Israel Foundation, said in a news release.
“We didn’t allow COVID to sideline us. In fact, we reached more than 4,000 students with our engaging virtual program last school year, and we are committed to exceeding that number this year. It is vital that we continue educating people about the lessons of the Holocaust and its implications in today’s world ...”
Money raised during the campaign will allow Kol Israel Foundation to:
• Produce professional video presentations to enhance its education program
• Purchase supplemental educational materials
• Underwrite/defray attendance fees for schools, workshops
• Develop innovative community programs
• Support the mission of resilience, remembrance and Holocaust education.
“This campaign replaces our annual gala this year and is neither virtual nor a Zoom event,” said Robert Zelwin, Kol Israel Foundation president, in the release. “We are purposely conducting a no-frills fundraising campaign because we value community partnership and need your generous dollars to support our programs and mission.”
For more information, visit kifcle.org/soul.