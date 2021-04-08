Kol Israel Foundation will present lectures on anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder among Holocaust survivors’ families, featuring clinical psychologist Irit Felsen.
The first lecture on April 15 will address anxiety and PTSD reactions within families of Holocaust survivors. The second lecture on April 29 will focus on relationships between adult siblings within Holocaust survivor families.
Both lectures will be on Zoom from 7 to 8:15 p.m. To register, visit kifcle.org/felsen. For questions, email info@kifcle.org or call 216-831-3754.