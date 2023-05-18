Kol Israel Foundation and Menorah Park will host the “Walk the Story” event from 1 to 4 p.m. May 21 at Wiggins Place at 27070 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
A self-guided experience, attendees will discover the historical overview of the Holocaust, including the timeline of events from the beginning to the present day, according to a news release. Speakers, Kol Israel docents and Menorah Park residents will speak as part of the event, including Holocaust speakers Alice Schubach, Allen Binstock, Peggy Dorfman, Stephen Wertheim and Sonja Schwartz.
Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public by calling 216-360-8202 or sending an email to communityrelations@menorahpark.org.