Irv Korman, a retired speech/language therapist for 30 years in the Akron Public Schools, will sign copies of his ninth book, “Antuan is Still HEAR: 30 Years of More Kids’ Quotes,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Learned Owl Book Shop at 204 N. Main St. in Hudson.
The book is a sequel to his 2016 book, “Antuan Was Hear.”
Korman, a resident of Copley and a congregant of Temple Israel in Bath Township, would write down things students said in the back of his lesson plan book during his 30 years as a teacher. A year after retiring, he went back to them and categorized the quotes to get the material for the first book. After a sump pump broke in his basement in 2019, he rediscovered the quotes and realized he only used half of them for the first book. Thus, the rest of the quotes he had written down can be found in this new book, according to Korman.