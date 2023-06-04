Lake Erie Ink’s seventh annual teen anthology, “Keys & Locks, a collection of teen writers,” will have an open mic night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 7 at 2843 Washington Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
Copies of the book will be available and light refreshments will be served. The book will then be available to purchase at local bookstores and shops after June 8.
Lake Erie Ink received 144 submissions for “Keys & Locks,” almost double from its sixth edition, according to a news release. Students from 27 schools throughout Northeast Ohio were chosen to participate, ranging from public, private, charter and home school learning environments. The anthology also worked with Writers in Residence, a program that teaches creative writing to incarcerated youth. “Keys & Locks” also opens with a forward by Felton Thomas, Jr., CEO/director of the Cleveland Public Library.
For more information, visit lakeerieink.org or call 216-320-4757.