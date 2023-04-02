Lakeland Community College’s Career Services Center will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 5 at its athletic and fitness center.
The job fair will feature more than 50 employers from a wide variety of industries and occupations, including University Hospitals, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dollar Bank and more, featuring part-time, full-time, seasonal and paid internship positions.
The event is free and open to the public, and is located in the Y-Building of Lakeland’s 7700 Clocktower Drive campus in Kirtland. Free parking will be available, and attendees are encouraged to dress in business casual attire and to bring copies of their resumes for employers to review.
For more information about the job fair and the career services center, visit lakelandcc.edu or call 440-525-7222.