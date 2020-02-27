Solon Chamber of Commerce will hold its Leadercast Women event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at Hilton Garden Inn, 8971 Wilcox Drive in Twinsburg.
Attendees will discover the power of courage in their daily leadership roles from a lineup of leaders. The speakers are: author Luvvie Ajayi; Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016 and U.S. Army Reserve captain; author, activist and founder of Together Rising, Glennon Doyle; Kate Delaney, Emmy award-winning journalist and host of “The Kate Delaney Show;” Francesca Gino, researcher and professor at Harvard Business School; Laura Ling, award-winning journalist and TV host; Susan Packard, co-founder of Scripps Networks Interactive and former COO of HGTV; Priya Parker, author and founder of Thrive Labs; and Elaine Welteroth, award-winning journalist, author and speaker.
Local leader, Teresa Lindsey, president and COO of Channel Products, will share her perspective of taking courage.
Breakfast will be served at 8, with networking and speakers starting at 8:45. Tickets are available at solonchamber.com.