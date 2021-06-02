Art in the Village with Craft Marketplace will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6 at Legacy Village, 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. Attendees can purchase items from art, jewelry and clothing, to handmade organic soaps, live plants and edibles.
“Legacy Village is delighted to bring back Art in the Village, one of the first arts events of the 2021 summer season,” Legacy Village’s General Manager Susan Windle said. “The event is designed to be a fun way to safely spend the weekend with family and friends – from strolling through the art show with an adult beverage from participating restaurants, to shopping and dining al fresco in our Restaurant District.”
The event is free to the public and will include enhanced safety protocols.
For more information, visit artfestival.com, email info@artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.