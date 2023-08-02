Legacy Village will host a Meet the Machines day from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 in Lyndhurst.
The free outdoor event will be on Main Street and The Lawn. Children and their families will be able to touch and experience construction, emergency, service vehicles and more of all makes and sizes.
At the Nerdy Derby, children can create their own racing cars with materials provided by Hawken School. They can then test their creations by racing the car down a track at The Lawn.
The afternoon will also include giveaways, live entertainment, safety information and more, including appearances by RealPopFusion, University Hospitals’ Safety Squad and a variety of costume characters.