Legal Aid’s 115th annual meeting virtual Dec. 8

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland will hold its 115th annual meeting and report to the community as an online livestream at noon Dec. 8.
The program will feature keynote remarks from Justice Goodwin Liu of California’s Supreme Court.
The theme is: “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them,” a statement credited to the renowned activist, journalist, and educator Ida B. Wells.
This year, Legal Aid’s annual meeting will be both reflective and celebratory, with a focus on the organization’s longtime and current work to shine a light of hope in the face of injustice, according to a release.
During 2020, Legal Aid has grown its programs, service delivery models, staff, and group of volunteers. Legal Aid helped thousands of Northeast Ohio residents weather the coronavirus pandemic and secure basic needs such as safety, shelter and economic stability.
Among the staff being honored is Susan Stauffer, an attorney who has worked at Legal Aid for 50 years. She will be presented with the C. Lyonel Jones Lifetime Achievement Award, named in honor of C. Lyonel Jones. In addition, Tracy Ferron, Hilda Hernandez, Heather Lynch, and Laura Post will be presented with the Claude E. Clarke Award, and Deborah Dallman will be presented with the staff leadership award.
Legal Aid’s Volunteer Lawyers Program will present the Community Impact Award to attorneys Jason Dawicke, Donna Kolis, Betsy Rader, and Christina Royer. They were pivotal to the successful launch of Legal Aid’s new Virtual Advice Clinics during COVID-19 to ensure legal information, advice, and guidance was provided to people facing employment and unemployment compensation issues, according to the release. Nearly 200 Legal Aid clients and their family members were served by these four volunteers in the past year.
To register for the free event, visit lasclev.org/2020event.