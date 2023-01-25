The City Club of Cleveland will host “Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization and Intense Division in America” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at 850 Euclid Ave.
Mohammed Bhabha, former member of parliament and former negotiator for the African National Congress, and Roelf Meyer, former minister of defense for South Africa, will speak. The event will be moderated by Carina Van Vliet, CEO of the Cleveland Council on World Affairs.
Cost is $25 for members and $38 for nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/3i3W4jR.