Jewish Family Services and the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown are offering a life stories writers workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.
Participants will learn the basics of creative and therapeutic writing, interviewing and editing, and discuss clinical benefits of the prices. They will be able to write a life story for themselves or someone they love. This workshop is led by Shay Kahani-Erez, licensed social worker and trauma therapist, and Life Stories project founder. The project is based on a life review process, which is a way to improve health and quality of life for older adults to establish a sense of belonging to the Jewish community through storytelling.
Cost is $20 for JCC members and $30 for nonmembers. A light lunch will be served.
To register, visit jccyoungstown.org. Deadline is Oct. 12.