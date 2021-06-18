Author and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt will hold a virtual conversation from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. June 24 about the rise of antisemitism and how to combat it, in a talk called “Combating Antisemitsim: A conversation with Dr. Deborah E. Lipstadt.”
She is the Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University in Atlanta and has spent her professional career tackling the question of antisemitism and how Jews need to respond.
The free event is presented by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Anti-Defamation League and AJC Cleveland.
For more information, contact Jackie Reed at jreed@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2858.
To register, visit bit.ly/3wyhMi6.