Living In Motion, a day for people living with Parkinson’s disease to learn about the importance of exercise and other community resources, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. June 16 at InMotion at 23905 Mercantile Road in Beachwood.
Living In Motion is presented by InMotion, a leader in community-based, integrated wellness programs for people with Parkinson’s disease, in partnership with the OPFNE – Ohio Parkinson Foundation Northeast Region.
In addition to demonstrations of InMotion’s evidence-based wellness programs, the event will feature information from professionals in social work, occupational therapy, physical therapy and nutrition. Information on treatment options for Parkinson’s disease will be shared by medical and pharmaceutical partners. Tours of InMotion’s Allan Goldberg Center for Parkinson’s Wellness will be available.
Keynote speaker Dr. Cynthia Comella will present “New Advances in Parkinson’s Treatments and the Importance of Exercise” at 2. She is a professor of neurological sciences at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Event capacity is limited and registration is required. For more information and to register, visit beinmotion.org/livinginmotion