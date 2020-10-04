In “From Ferguson to Today,” Russ Mitchell, anchor and managing editor at WKYC television, will interview Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and CBS News correspondent Wes Lowery about the evolution toward racial justice in the final iteration of a series about issues that are affecting the nation from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12.
AJC Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will present the third and final program in this series.
To register, visit bit.ly/3jslJyl.
For more information, contact Debbie Klein at dklein@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2834 or Lee C. Shapiro at shapirol@ajc.org or 216-781-6035.