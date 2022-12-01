Evaluations for the Mandel Jewish Community Center Cleveland delegation basketball team for 2023 JCC Maccabi Games and the 2023 International JCC Maccabi Games will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Those interested in the evaluations must complete a registration form at mandeljcc.org/maccabi23. Athletes must be a member of the Mandel JCC and meet the age requirements.
The games will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2023, for those ages 12 to 16 and in Israel from July 5 to July 25, 2023, for those ages 14 to 17.
Evaluations for other sports will be based on the number of teenagers interested.
For questions, contact Kelly Millstone at kmillstone@mandeljcc.org or call 216-926-7640.