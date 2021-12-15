The Maccabi Games will return from July 31 to Aug. 5, 2022, in San Diego. Jewish teenagers from 13 to 16 years old can register for one of 14 sports until Jan. 23, 2022.
Teens that want to play basketball or soccer are required to attend evaluations. Soccer evaluations are from 8 to 9 a.m. Jan. 23, 2022, at Force Sports Richmond, 26555 Richmond Road in Bedford Heights. Basketball evaluations are from 3 to 4 p.m. the same day at the Mandel Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
For questions, contact Kelly Millstone at kmillstone@mandeljcc.org or 216-926-7640.