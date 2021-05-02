Made Cleveland, an online marketplace for Cleveland-area artists and creators founded in 2020, is moving its retail pop-up shop May 8 from Cleveland Heights’ Coventry Village to Solon. The current location of the pop-up shop is at 1854 A Coventry Road.
With plans to move the shop around Northeast Ohio locations in the future, the Solon location will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. It will be at 33361 Aurora Road, next to White Flour Bakery.
Made Cleveland will also host monthly summer markets at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14.
For more information about Made Cleveland, visit madecleveland.com.