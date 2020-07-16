stock face masks
Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash

Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio is seeking donations of new reusable, washable face masks to be donated and distributed to its tenants, which are considered a high-risk population, according to a news release.

MAHO hopes to provide each member of a household with two masks. The goal is to collect

350 masks, which also allows masks for other aides or caregivers who need them. Send donations by July 24 to: Mara Layne, MAHO, 1725 E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106

Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher & CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, is a member of the board of directors of MAHO.

