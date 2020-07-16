Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio is seeking donations of new reusable, washable face masks to be donated and distributed to its tenants, which are considered a high-risk population, according to a news release.
MAHO hopes to provide each member of a household with two masks. The goal is to collect
350 masks, which also allows masks for other aides or caregivers who need them. Send donations by July 24 to: Mara Layne, MAHO, 1725 E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher & CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, is a member of the board of directors of MAHO.