The Maltz Museum will host Michelle R. Smith, a performance artist, as she brings “Blax Museum: Poetic Performances of Activist Poets” along with her in honor of Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
Admission is $5 or museum members and $10 for nonmembers.
“Blax Museum” serves as a tribute to heroes, icons and innovators such as Crispus Attucks, Josephine Baker, Frederick Douglass, Nikki Giovanni and more, according to a news release.
The museum is at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.