The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will hold a day of free programming Jan. 20 at the museum, 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Starting with a sermon featuring the Rev. Otis Moss, Jr. in conversation with Sharon Mulligan at 10:30 a.m., other highlights will include a 1 p.m. musical performance by the Evelyn Wright Quartet; a 3 p.m. documentary screening of “Soundtrack of a Revolution: Freedom Songs from the Civil Rights Era” with a talk-back with Kyle Kidd; and museum tours and hands-on activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sermon will be at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. All other programs will be at the museum.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org/MLK or call 216-593-0575.