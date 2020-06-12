The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation selected the St. Clair Superior Development Corporation as its inaugural partner in the foundation’s new Community Development Corporation Learning Lab Program.
The foundation’s learning lab program was created to help local community development corporations achieve high-quality service to the neighborhoods they serve, according to a news release.
Former Cleveland Mayor Michael R. White, a senior adviser to the Mandel Foundation, will lead a partnership team between the foundation and SCSDC for the time being to complete an assessment of both organizational and community needs. Later this summer, the partnership team will begin its search for an executive director, and in the fall, SCSDC will release a strategic plan to begin engaging with the community.