The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free health and wellness open house for the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Attendees can use the facilities at no cost and individuals who become members during the open house will receive the rest of July for free.
The event’s activities include an open gym with bounce houses, bikes, balls and mats, and free use of the workout facility, including the fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, track, pickleball and racquetball courts.
There will also be free health screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by University Hospitals staff, including blood pressure, glucose testing and cholesterol checks. Attendees can also participate in several group exercise classes: cycling at 9:30, yoga at 9:35, WERQ at 9:45 and beginner tai chi at 11.
For more information, call 216-831-0700, ext. 0.