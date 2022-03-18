The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host an open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 when the community can try out the facility for free.
Guests can meet fitness staff, personal trainers and learn about summer camp programs, and arts and culture events for all ages.
Guests can use the fitness center, steam room and sauna, indoor pool, whirlpools, indoor track, attend group exercise classes including yoga, cardio sculpt, cycle, WERQ, and use the basketball, racquetball and pickleball court.
Guests must show photo identification. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For questions or more information, call 216-831-0700, ext. 0.
The Mandel JCC is at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.