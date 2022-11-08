The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free Family Movie Night and Havdalah for families with children ages 5 through 12 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Stonehill Auditorium at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
There will be singing, music and story sharing, and following Havdalah guests can watch a family movie while enjoying snacks.
Havdalah will be led by Rabbi Scott Roland of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah and Rabbi Shana Nyer of Camp Wise and Suburban Temple-Kol Ami.
Registration is required. To register, visit.mandeljcc.org/family.