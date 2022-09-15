The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free back to school open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Attendees can enjoy all The J has to offer at no cost. Members who refer a new member get a long sleeve shirt and will be entered into a raffle. Individuals who become members of The J during the open house will get the rest of September free.
Activities include family fun, open gym with bounce houses, bikes, balls and mats. Attendees can use the full fitness center, indoor pool, track, pickleball and racquetball courts.
There will be health screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by University Hospitals staff, including blood pressure, glucose testing and cholesterol check.
Group Exercise Classes will be held at 9: 30 a.m., cycle; 9:35 a.m., yoga; 9:45 a.m., WERQ; and at 11 a.m., beginner tai chi.
For more information, call 216-831-0700, ext. 0.