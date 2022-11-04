The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free fall into fitness community open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Individuals who become members of The J during the open house will get the rest of November free. They can also choose one month of complimentary Kid Kare babysitting, which is a $35 value, or a free InBody scan, which is a $40 value. Members who refer a new member will receive a Mandel JCC shirt and will be entered to win a $100 gift card.
There will be childhood and youth programs, open gym with bounce houses, bikes, balls and mats, a pop-in play room and s’more making with Camp Wise.
The fitness center, indoor pool, track, pickleball courts and racquetball courts will be available as will group exercise classes. A Rachel Eshkol jewelry trunk show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
For more information about the open house, call 216-831-0700, ext. 0.