The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host Hebrew storytime events from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Jan. 11, 2023, and Feb. 8 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Beachwood branch at 25501 Fairmount Blvd.
Teen emissaries from Israel, or shinshinim, will lead the monthly storytime. Attendees will also learn songs and complete a craft project.
The event is for children ages up to 6 years old, and is for both native Hebrew speakers and those who want to learn more Hebrew.
For more information, contact Sarah Jaffe Kasdan at skasdan@mandeljcc.org or 216-831-0700, ext. 1414.