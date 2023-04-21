The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host two events for Israel @ 75 April 23.
A boot camp fitness class will be held from at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Stonehill Auditorium at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. The class will be led by Israeli fitness instructor Ronly, complete with Israeli music. It is appropriate for all fitness levels and geared towards ages 13 and over.
To register, visit mandeljcc.org/bootcamp.
Also, a family day will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m., hosted by the JCC and the Israeli American Council. The celebration will include Israeli snacks, crafts, games and trivia. Attendees can win prizes for their knowledge of Israel and sample Israeli chocolates. The event is geared toward families with children ages 2 to 10.
To register, visit, mandeljcc.org/free-events.