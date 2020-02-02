The Mandel Jewish Community Center indoor triathlon and biathlon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
The indoor biathlon includes biking and running and will be from 11:30 to 1 for those ages 10 and older; the indoor triathlon includes swimming, biking and running and will be from noon to 4; and the kids tri for ages 7 to 13 will include running, rowing and strength from noon to 4.
Fees range from $45 for individuals to $105 for a team. T-shirts and refreshments will be provided.
To register, visit mandeljcc.org/triathlon or stop at the membership desk.
For more information, contact Amanda Huffman at 216-831-0700, ext. 1495 or email triathlon@mandeljcc.org.