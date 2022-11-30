The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host its “Meet the Latkes” family event from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in Stonehill Auditorium at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Based on the book by author Alan Silberberg of the same name, the event will include crafts, snacks, activities for the whole family and story time. Attendees can make a menorah and decorate Chanukah cookies and marshmallow dreidels.
The event is geared toward families with children ages 3 to 11. The event is free, but registration is required.
To register, visit mandeljcc.org/latkes. For more information, contact Sarah Jaffe Kasdan at skasdan@mandeljcc.org or 216-831-0700, ext. 1414.