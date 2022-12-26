The Mandel Jewish Community Center launched first responder Sundays in December to show appreciation by inviting active police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and nurses to come to The J for free on the first Sunday of each month.
First responders will receive a complimentary day pass each month to enjoy The J’s facilities. Individuals can work out in the fitness center, play basketball, racquetball and pickleball, run or walk on the indoor track, take a group exercise class, swim in the 25-meter pool or use the sauna or whirlpool.
No reservations are needed. First responders must present a valid ID and proof of employment. There is no limit to the number of visits.