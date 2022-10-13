As part of its Fall into Fitness campaign, the Mandel Jewish Community Center is offering one month of membership for free for those who join in October and stay through Dec. 31.
Those who take a tour of the JCC will receive a free seven-day guest pass to try out the fitness services and if they become a member by the end of that week, they will also get a free Mandel JCC T-shirt, according to a news release.
“We’re inviting our community to discover all The J has to offer,” Joe Schillero, senior director of wellness and engagement at The J, said in the release. “For nearly 75 years, The J has been committed to enhancing the well-being of our community, and we value the strong ties we have with our neighbors. This promotion opens the door to area residents and families to access our amazing fitness center and meet our experienced staff, who is ready to help them reach their fitness and wellness goals.”
The J’s fitness center boasts more than 200 pieces of cardio, free-weight and specialty equipment, pools, whirlpools, steam rooms and saunas, basketball, pickleball and racquetball courts, indoor track, and more, the release stated.
To schedule a tour, contact Josh Kammer at 216-593-6260 or jkammer@mandeljcc.org.