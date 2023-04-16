The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a Hebrew story time April 19 and May 3 at the Beachwood branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 25501 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland’s ShinShinim and Sarah Jaffe Kasdan, Jewish life and culture program manager at the JCC, will lead the story time. Attendees will learn songs, read a Hebrew book and complete a craft project. This program is for both native Hebrew speakers as well as those who want to learn more Hebrew, and is geared towards children from birth to age 6.
The event, in partnership with the Beachwood branch, is free and open to the community.
Registration is not required.