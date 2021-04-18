The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold its Stroller Derby event starting at 9 a.m. April 25 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
The family-friendly 5k competitive and stroller race also features a casual walk option. Strollers aren’t required to participate. The day starts with the 5k race from 9 to 10 a.m., where runners with and without strollers will compete on a multiple loop course on campus. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a family walk. Participants can walk at their own pace on the loop course as far as they want with strollers and wagons, or without. There is also a virtual 5k and walk participant option, which will take place from April 25 to April 28.
Times will be recorded, with results posted online at the conclusion of the race. Plaques will be awarded to the top two women and top two men in each category: 10 and under, 11-15, 16-34, 35-49, 50-64, 65-69, and 80 and over.
The first 100 registrants over age 7 will receive a multi-use Fandana. Children ages 6 and under will get sunglasses. Participants are recommended to carry a mask when participating in the race or walk to ensure compliance if social distancing can’t be maintained.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mandel JCC sustainability relief fund.
Admission is $36 for adults; $18 for children ages 7 to 17; and free for children ages 6 and under. The admission price is the same for both the in-person and virtual event.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3cHvAPN.