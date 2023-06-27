The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host a Shabbat in the Park event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 30 and July 21 at Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground at 26001 S. Woodland Road.
Parents, grandparents, caregivers and children are all welcome to celebrate Shabbat with blessings, candle lighting, a read aloud, songs and a scavenger hunt. Children will receive a Shabbat bag including LED tea lights, challah roll, grape juice and other snack.
The event is geared toward families with children ages birth to 5 years old and will be held rain or shine. Attendees are asked to meet at the pavilion in Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground.
Shabbat in the Park is free and open to the community.
Registration is at mandeljcc.org/shabbat.