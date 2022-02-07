The Mandel Jewish Community Center in partnership with Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 13
The clinic is in the Mandel Community Room at the JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
First and second doses and boosters for Pfizer and Moderna will be administered. Those wanting to receive a shot should enter through the Stonehill entrance.
Reservations are required. To register, visit bit.ly/mjcc-covidvaxFeb.
For more information, contact Nate Mendlovic at nmendlovic@jfsa-cleveland.org or Michelle Eisenberg at meisenberg@mandeljcc.org.